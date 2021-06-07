RCMP searching for missing South Surrey man

Robert Mascardo was last seen near the 15600-block of Aster Road

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Robert Mascardo, 42, was reported missing from a residence located in the 15600-block of Aster Road on Monday, June 7. He was last seen at around noon.

Mascardo is non-verbal and walks with a unique bouncing gait, police said.

He is described as a 42-year-old Filipino man, 5’7″ and 119 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue horizontal-striped shirt, black pants and a black mask. He may also be wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca

Peace Arch News