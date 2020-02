Douglas Morrison hasn't been seen since January

Slocan Lake RCMP are searching for Douglas Morrison, who has been missing since last month. Photo submitted

Slocan Lake RCMP is asking for helping locating a missing Slocan man.

Douglas Morrison, 66, was last seen by a neighbour on or about Jan. 14, and was reported missing Jan. 22, according to an RCMP statement released Friday.

Morrison is a five-foot-nine, approximately 141-pound Caucasian man described by police as having a slim build with hazel eyes and balding grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slocan Lake RCMP at 250-358-2222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or 911.