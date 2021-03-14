Nevaeh French-Prince. (Contributed)

RCMP searching for missing Okanagan teen

Nevaeh French-Prince was last seen on Banks Road in Kelowna

  • Mar. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Nevaeh French-Prince, 13, was last seen March 13 around noon in the 1500-block of Banks Road in Kelowna. The girl’s family says it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.

Description of French-Prince:

  • First Nations female
  • 13 years old
  • 5 ft 2 in
  • slim build
  • brown eyes
  • long brown hair

Anybody with information on French-Prince’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Vernon Morning Star

