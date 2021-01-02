RCMP searching for missing Langford boy

West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for help locating a 16-year-old Langford boy who has been missing since Jan. 1.

Andre Courtemanche was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday walking near the 2900-block of Cressida Crescent in Langford. He is described as a Caucasian male, standing 5′ 10″ and weighing 185 pounds. He has 6- to 7-inch long light brown hair and a light neckbeard.

Courtemanche was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid fleece coat, blue jogging pants and brown hiking boots. He had a headlamp with him.

Because Courtemanche is known to frequent trails and parks, police are asking people who use outdoor facilities in Langford to keep an extra close eye out.

Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several leads but have not found Courtemanche. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

