RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man, Nathan David Copp.
He was last seen earlier this morning, Oct. 28.
Both Copp’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being. Copp is believed to be travelling in a grey 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which displays B.C. license plates JE004N.
[gps-image name=”23159982_web1_201105-KCN-missing-man_2.jpg”]
Description of Nathan Copp:
Caucasian man;
- 41 years;
- 6 ft 1 in (185 cm)
- 166 lbs (75 kg)
- Full beard
- Balding, brown hair
- Hazel eyes
Nathan was last seen wearing:
- Black jeans
- Green and black logger style jacket
- Grey Irish style hat
- Pair of green camo ankle boots
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Copp or his Jeep Cherokee is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
