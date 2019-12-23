RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl from south Nanaimo

Seanna Randen, 14, was last seen on Dec. 17 and is known to frequent Woodgrove Centre

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Seanna Randen, who was last seen on Dec. 17. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping the public can help find a missing 14-year-old girl from south Nanaimo.

Seanna Randen was last seen in the morning hours on Dec. 17 as she was being dropped off at her school, according to Nanaimo RCMP, who did not disclose which school she attends.

Police say Randen has been texting family members “daily” but has not yet been located and that the situation is “out of character” for the teen. She is known to frequent Woodgrove Centre on a “daily basis” and her family is “extremely worried” for her well-being, according to police.

Randen is Caucasian, 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple Vancouver Island University hoodie, a black long sleeve shirt and black leggings. Police believe she may have also been wearing a black Adidas nylon windbreaker over her hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding Randen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

