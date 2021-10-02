RCMP search for overdue couple ATVing near Summerland-Princeton Highway

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an overdue couple that were travelling the backcountry of the Crump recreational site on their ATV.

On the morning of Oc. 1st, Glen Hamakawa, 67, and his 56-year-old wife Eva left their campsite at the Crump Recreational Site located on the Summerland-Princeton Highway.

They departed on their black Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction. The couple are experienced backcountry vehicle operators but were supposed to return by suppertime. They have yet to return and police are concerned about their health and well being.

“RCMP are very concerned for the Hamakawas as the weather has been inclement and considering the age of the couple, police are worried they may not be prepared for colder temperatures. It’s hoped they are found soon,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.

Glen Hamakawa is 175 cm (5’9″) and 86 kg 190 lbs. It’s believed he is wearing mostly black clothing with blue jeans while Eva is 160 cms (5’2″) and 93 kgs (205 lbs) also wearing black riding gear with blue jeans.

Police are working closely with Search and Rescue personnel and RCMP Air Services out of Kelowna in hopes of finding them soon.

Anyone that has believed they saw the couple traveling in the area of the Crump rec site in the last 36 hours are asked to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency number at 250-492-4300 or if they know the current and exact whereabouts of the Hamakawas to call 911.

