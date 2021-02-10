RCMP search for missing woman last seen in Princeton

Thiessen was last known to be living at a Princeton motel. Photo RCMP

RCMP are searching for a missing woman last seen in Princeton Feb. 2.

Josephine Thiessen, 36, “could be traveling anywhere in the province,” according to a press release issued Feb. 10 by media officer Cst. James Grandy.

“Police and family are concerned for Josephine’s well-being. As we continue to try and locate her, we’re asking the public to watch for her and report any sightings,” the release states.

Thiessen is described as Caucasian, 5′ 10″ tall, weighing 110 lbs. She has sandy brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She often wears work boots and several layered sweaters.

According to Princeton RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond Thiessen was last known to be living at a Princeton motel.

Richmond said police are hoping the woman’s distinct vehicle, a bright orange 2006 Toyota Yaris, may help someone recognize her.

The B.C. licence plate is AJ729C and there may be a “Browning” sticker on the back.

Thiessen was reported missing by her family, and while she has a cell phone RCMP have been unable to track it, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911, or call 911.

