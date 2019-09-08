RCMP search for missing Surrey man

Robin Glenn Church was last seen Aug. 26

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Robin Glenn Church. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP are reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing man.

Robin Glenn Church was last seen on Aug. 26 on the 10700-block of 135A Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Church as a 56-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1″, 175 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Church’s clothing description is unknown at this time, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2019-136572.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca