RCMP search for missing Surrey man

Surrey RCMP are reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing man.
Robin Glenn Church was last seen on Aug. 26 on the 10700-block of 135A Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Police describe Church as a 56-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1″, 175 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Church’s clothing description is unknown at this time, police said in a news release issued Sunday.
“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” the release states.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2019-136572.
To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca