RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, last seen in Clayton

Samuel Sczebel was last seen in Clayton Heights

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old.

Samuel Sczebel was last seen in Clayton Heights.

He’s described by police as a white male, 5’6″, 119 lbs, with long hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie, dark pants, black and white skateboard shoes. He was carrying a backpack.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about where Samuel could be is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

