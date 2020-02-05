RCMP, Search and Rescue waiting for conditions to improve to resume search for missing Duncan man

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP First Nations Community Policing unit remains engaged with the family and community members in the search for missing 28-year-old Ethan Sampson, RCMP said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Drone operators Shawn Wagar and Jason Wilson of Chemainus joined the search for Ethan Sampson on Wednesday. (Warren Goulding/Citizen

Sampson was last seen on Jan. 30 at 10:40 p.m. in the waters of the Cowichan River near Quamichan Road West.

Cowichan Search and Rescue volunteers conducted a thorough search along the river on Jan. 30 that continued throughout the night and early morning hours of Jan. 31. Heavy rainfall and flooded waterways throughout the weekend impeded searches and created very dangerous conditions. Air searches were not possible due to heavy rain and overcast conditions. The ground search was concluded late on Jan. 31.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are working with Cowichan Search and Rescue, the RCMP Underwater Recovery team as well as RCMP marine units to monitor river conditions and safely resume searching when they improve. Conditions around the Cowichan River bank remain extremely dangerous and members of the public should remain a safe distance from the river at this time.

In spite of conditions, dozens of volunteers have been searching the riverbank for the last three days.

The First Nations Community Policing unit are actively investigating the circumstances that led up to Ethan Sampson going missing on Jan. 30 and have remained in contact with his family throughout the investigation to provide updates.

If you have any further information regarding the whereabouts of Ethan Sampson, please call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.