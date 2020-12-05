RCMP say one person has died after motor vehicle incident on Highway 19

RCMP have stated that one person has died after a motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 on Saturday (Dec. 5).

“At approximately a little after 11:00 a.m. Port Hardy RCMP were called to a motor vehicle incident just North of the Port Alice junction on Highway 19,” stated Port Alice Cst. Rebekah Draht via news release. “The investigation has determined a female and male were travelling South Bound when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, drove onto the right shoulder of the road and then veered into the incoming lane before going into the ditch on the opposite side of the road. The male driver was airlifted to Victoria with non life threatening injures and the female passenger was declared deceased on scene. Neither parties were residents of Port Hardy.”

Draht added that alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash and the matter is still under investigation.

