RCMP say man, wanted in connection to a Surrey kidnapping, has been arrested

A man, who was wanted in connection with a Surrey kidnapping, has been arrested, police say.

Meaz Nour-Eldin was arrested in the “late evening” of Dec. 1 where he was “hiding-out” in Montreal, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Dec. 4).

Police said through an investigation, with the help of the Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal and the Ontario Provincial Police, officers “closed in on Nour-Eldin and arrested him on the outstanding warrant.”

Surrey RCMP say the Special Crime Unit is continuing to work with the authorities in Montreal and Ontario, along with the BC Prosecution Service and the BC Sherrifs Service “to have Nour-Eldin returned to BC to face the kidnapping charges.”

In March, the Surrey RCMP partnered with the BOLO program to find Nour-Eldin, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

At the time, it was also announced a $50,000 reward for “information leading to his capture.” The award was available until Sept. 10.

Nour-Eldin, 22, was charged following an investigation by the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit last summer.

On July 4, 2019, around 7:30 a.m., police received a report on the alleged kidnapping of a man from Surrey, according to RCMP. Police said the victim was found the following morning and taken to hospital for “non-life threatening injuries.”

Through the investigation, according to Surrey RCMP, police identified four suspects, including Nour-Eldin. The suspects were charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences on July 25, 2019.

Police are still looking for Dyllan Petrin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to this investigation and for murder charges out of Winnipeg, RCMP added.

Petrin is also a suspect in the 2019 kidnapping case. He was arrested in July 2019.

However, in June of 2020, Petrin removed his court-ordered electronic monitoring bracelet and disappeared.

Police say Petrin had been held in custody until February 2020, when he was released on strict court-ordered conditions, including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet. He has been at large since May 28.

Anyone with information about Petrin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photos: Surrey RCMP handouts)

– With files from Beau Simpson

