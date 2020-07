Police say Monday morning gun incident at 248 Street and 122 Avenue was confirmed false

An early morning scare for Maple Ridge residents in the 248 Street and 122 Avenue area turned out to be false alarm.

Constable Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP said police did receive a report of a man with a weapon in that neighbourhood at 8 a.m.

After an investigation, however, Klaussner said, “it was confirmed false.”

