RCMP respond to numerous alcohol-related issues

Police received 115 calls for assistance from June 28 to July 9, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said Tuesday.

June 28

• Police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon between family members in Lister. Charges are pending.

• Police attended a domestic assault in Creston. The investigation is ongoing.

• A heavily intoxicated female found unresponsive on the sidewalk was provided with a safe place to sleep until she sobered up.

June 29

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance stemming from an argument over a campsite in Boswell.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious people in an abandoned building in Creston.

June 30

• Police attended a disturbance at a campground in Riondel.

Liquor consumption led to a disturbance including damage to a vehicle and threats at a campground in Crawford Bay. Charges are pending.

• Police responded to a report of threats made with a firearm in Yahk. One suspect was arrested.

July 1

• Police were requested to keep the peace during a property exchange.

• Police responded to a report of illegal fireworks in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance and mischief stemming from a previous altercation.

July 2

• Police responded to a report of a possible theft from the mail.

• Police investigated a report of unwanted youth sleeping in a shed in Kitchener.

• Police responded to a report of possible fraud after a good Samaritan helped out a person apparently in need.

• Police responded to a report of a threat made at work near Gray Creek.

July 3

• Police responded to a report of an assault during an argument over the ownership of a dog. Alcohol appeared to be a factor. The dog was unharmed.

• Police responded to a report of a rock being thrown at a vehicle while on the highway near Yahk.

• Police responded to a report of damage to trees in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of an attempted break and enter to a service group building in Creston.

July 4

• Police responded to a report of intentional damage to a vehicle after a person was refused a ride.

• A traffic stop for speeding on Highway 3 near Yahk led to the arrest of the driver after police located narcotics, a large amount of cash, and a prohibited pistol.

July 5

• Police attended to a disturbance stemming from a subject using “bird bangers” in a yard to scare turkeys.

• Police were called to assist an elderly person who was attempting to get to the hospital for medical help.

• Police responded to a report of theft and the unauthorized use of a bank card.

• Police received a complaint of threats uttered between ex-partners.

• A vehicle collision in Riondel resulted in the fleeing drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days, and having his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

July 6

• Police responded to a complaint of a rock being thrown at a vehicle in Riondel.

• Police intervened in a dispute over early morning lawn mowing.

• Police responded to a report of threats uttered from an ex-partner.

• Police attended a neighbour dispute over a fence in Erickson.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle possibly stealing from residences around Creston.

• Police assisted with a highly intoxicated partially clothed person in Millennium Park.

• Police responded to a report in a neighbour dispute over property in Gray Creek.

July 7

• Police responded to a report of a family disturbance in Lister.

• Police responded to a report of a loose horse near Yahk.

• Police was called to assist with a civil dispute over payment for repairs to a vehicle.

July 8

• Police responded to a report of a dead moose near West Creston referred to BC Conservation Officers and Highways.

• Police responded to a report of theft from a business in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of damage to a truck in Creston.

• Police intervened in a family dispute. Alcohol was a factor.

