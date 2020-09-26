RCMP respond to knife-carrying man, young pedestrian hit

Hope police dealt first with a response involving a man carrying a knife Friday, then were later involved in an incident involving a young person struck by a vehicle on Old Hope Princeton Way.

Around noon Friday, Sept. 18, police were called about a man in the area around the cenotaph in Memorial Park “with a large knife in his possession” Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner stated via email.

“The male was not threatening any member of the public however he did appear unstable on his feet and there was a concern for the safety of persons in the park,” he added. Four officers responded and located the man, who was taken into custody and the knife he had was seized.

The man was then taken to Fraser Canyon Hospital by the ambulance service, after police stated the man was exhibiting “concerning medical related issues.” The issue was believed to be non-life threatening Rehdner stated.

Later in the evening Friday, police were part of a response together with ambulance and fire services when a young person on a bike was hit by a vehicle along Old Hope Princeton Way.

Rehdner said the person was crossing the street on a bike at the crosswalk near McDonald’s, as two cars from either direction were approaching the intersection. The eastbound car stopped, and the westbound car hit the brakes too late and hit the person crossing. They were sent to Abbotsford hospital and Rehdner said they are now being held for observation yet there are no indications of serious injuries.

Rehdner said the rain and darkness that night may have been factors. An investigation is ongoing, he added, and no charges have yet been laid.

It’s that time of year, he cautioned, when drivers need to be extra cautious as rainier days are part of the forecast. “If it’s a local area, familiarity sometimes breeds complacency,” he said. “Always be alive to the fact that there’s going to be people on the roadways – be it pedestrians, cyclists or other vehicles.”

And starting Oct. 1, drivers will need to put on winter tires for travels along Highways 1, 3 and 5. As conditions can change “in the blink of an eye,” Rehdner said being prepared when driving these roads is critical.

