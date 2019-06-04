RCMP respond to a variety of complaints

Creston RCMP responded to 70 calls for a wide variety of assistance from May 28 - June 4, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said Tuesday.

May 28

• Police received a report of a possible assault stemming from an argument in Gray Greek.

• A suspicious message was left after a person had an altercation with an ex-partner.

• Aggressive mushroom pickers were reported to be disregarding road closure signs near Blazed Creek.

May 29

• A family disturbance in Lister was reported.

• An attempted break and enter to a Creston residence was reported.

• Police investigated after an attempted theft of gas from a business after suspects moved a company vehicle to gain access to the gas pump.

• A suspended driver was reported to be operating a vehicle in Creston.

May 30

• A family disturbance turned violent, leading to the arrest of one person, who was charged with breaching release conditions.

• Mischief to a vehicle was reported.

• Police were called with regard to harassment between ex-partners.

• A person was reported as suspicious after attempting to sell meat out of a van near Sanca.

• A practical joke on a roommate led to a report of a possible break and enter to a residence.

May 31

• People were reported to be drinking alcohol in a public park.

• A landlord-tenant dispute that might have involved an assault was reported.

June 1

• Police received numerous reports of a male exposing himself in Creston. The man, who was known to police as having health issues, was dealt with.

• When police responded to a report of an intoxicated male in Creston he was found to be driving. He was issued a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• A person has been charged after selling property of a family member.

• Unruly and intoxicated golfers were reported in Riondel.

• A property owner reported a concern about a large fire at a party near Wynndel, but no danger was found.

June 2

• Police intervened in a neighbours’ dispute in Crawford Bay.

• Two thieves were interrupted by a Sanca Bay homeowner when they attempted to steal a decorative globe.

• Police intervened in a father-son dispute.

• A vehicle check led to the identification of a suspended driver and his truck was impounded when police determined that the trailer was unlicensed.

• Police assisted with a violent patient at Creston Valley Hospital.

June 3

• An intoxicated cyclist reportedly fell off his bike in Creston but police did not locate him.

June 4

• The report of a possible domestic disturbance led to a person being investigated for impaired driving.

