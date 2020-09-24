RCMP respond to 105 calls in six days

During the week of Sept. 16-22, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 105 calls for service. Some highlights selected by St.-Sgt. Svend Nielsen are listed below:

Fight on Cariboo trail over bicycle broken up by police

On Sept. 16, at 1:48 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP, along with Central Cariboo Traffic Services, attended a report of a fight along Cariboo Trail near the Caledonia Manor in 100 Mile House.

Witnesses reported two males fighting and arguing over a stolen bike. Police located a 17-year-old male, who continued to threaten the other male while police were on scene. He was subsequently arrested. His father was contacted and attended the scene.

When the youth failed to calm down, police transported him to the cells. He was later released to his father. The other male only suffered minor injuries during the altercation and did not want to press charges.

Fake 911 call leads to seizure of surplus cannabis plants

On Sept. 16, at 9:45 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received an abandoned 911 call from MacKay Crescent in 108 Mile Ranch. When they arrived they found a medicinal cannabis grow operation. The licence supported 122 plants on site, but 142 were counted, so 20 plants were seized for destruction and will be destroyed.

UTV driver fails impairment tests after passenger spotted with an open beer in hand

On Sept. 20, at 4:20 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP was on regular patrol on Eagle Creek Road in the Forest Grove area when a UTV was observed driving southbound on Wilcox Road.

One of the passengers was seen with a beer in their hand and the UTV was pulled over. An impaired investigation was initiated by the officer after observing signs of impairment by the driver.

The driver provided breath samples into two Approved Screening Devices, the results of which were both fails. The driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition and the UTV impounded for 30 days. The officer transported the driver and passengers to their residence.

RCMP investigating mysterious shed fire in 103 Mile House

On Sept. 21, 2020, at 1:03 a.m, 100 Mile House RCMP, along with 100 Mile Fire Rescue, attended to a report of a shed fire in the 5300 block of Park Drive in 103 Mile House.

The property owner had reported the fire. The fire was quickly put out and it is being investigated as being possibly suspicious, but there is no evidence to indicate it was arson at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Man swerves off-road near Deka Lake to avoid deer

On Sept. 21, at 7:35 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident along Mahood Lake Road in the Deka Lake area.

Evidence located at the scene indicated the driver may have swerved to avoid hitting a deer, causing a 100-foot skid-mark, and ending up in the ditch in the opposite lane. The single occupant was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for further treatment.

RCMP prevents man from running into traffic following stop for carrying open cannabis in car

On Sept. 22, at 1 p.m., Cariboo Regional Traffic Services (Williams Lake RCMP) stopped a Ford Focus along Highway 97 near Lac La Hache for a traffic infraction.

The officer spotted an open cannabis container sitting on the passenger seat, and the driver and lone occupant were subsequently arrested. The driver became actively resistant during the arrest, started screaming and tried to run into oncoming traffic.

A passerby noted the altercation, became concerned for the officer’s safety due to the ongoing struggle and called 911. The other male suspect requested another officer attend the scene at the same time for his safety, after being placed in the back of the patrol car.

A 100 Mile House RCMP officer attended the location to assist. The 29-year-old male was educated on his actions during the arrest and the law regarding cannabis in a vehicle. No other substances were located in the vehicle.

The male was apologetic to the arresting officer, who choose not to charge him for unlawful storage of cannabis in a motor vehicle. The driver was appreciative and sent on his way.

RCMP on patrol pullover impaired driver driving slow on Highway 24

On Sept. 22, at 7:53 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were on patrol along Highway 24 near Lone Butte when the officer came across a Ram truck driving much slower than the speed limit.

The vehicle was observed to cross the centre line twice during the initial observations. A roadside stop was initiated, and the driver ended up providing two samples into an Approved Screening Device after displaying further signs of impairment.

The results of both tests was a “Warn” and the driver suspended from driving for three days. The vehicle was picked up by a friend and was not impounded.

Anyone with information on these files or any other events taking place in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area are encouraged to phone 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

100 Mile House Free Press