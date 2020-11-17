RCMP reports on dead man found in vehicle

After receiving several tips about a body being found in a Fruitvale parking lot on Nov. 10, the Trail Times contacted the district RCMP to ask for confirmation and details.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed to the Times on Monday, Nov. 17, that the RCMP will soon report on the incident but did say, “it was not believed to be criminal or suspicious.”

In a Tuesday, Nov. 17 release, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said that the Trail RCMP responded to a call that a man inside a vehicle was unresponsive, and that the vehicle was located in the parking lot of a business in the Fruitvale area.

“A front line officer attended the scene alongside emergency medical first responders, who attempted to resuscitate the man without success.

“The Fruitvale man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified and have launched an investigation into the man’s death.

“Although the investigation remains ongoing, police do not believe any criminality was involved in the man’s death at this time,” said O’Donaghey.

