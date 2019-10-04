RCMP report West Trail grow op, drunk driver found guilty and more

The Trail and Greater District RCMP update the public on a house fire that occurred in West Trail last Friday and report on other calls officers responded to during the week and weekend.

Update on West Trail House fire

On Friday, Sept. 27, the Trail and Greater District RCMP assisted regional firefighters with the investigation into the cause of a residential fire in the 1400 block of Neilson Street, in West Trail.

As previously reported by the fire department, the unoccupied house was a marijuana grow op. Wicentowich confirmed the home was indeed a growing operation that contained roughly 600 cannabis plants.

The owner presented the RCMP with four licences to produce marijuana. Upon inquiry with Health Canada, however, police learned that three of the licences had expired.

“The RCMP continue to investigate the incident under the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act,” Wicentowich said. “The owner may be facing a monetary fine for overproducing marijuana at the time of the incident.”

Update on impaired driving case

On June 9 at 5 p.m., Greater Trail police responded to the report of a single motor vehicle rollover on Cascade Road, in Rossland. Upon attendance, the 2002 Nissan Pathfinder was discovered to have rolled over onto its roof on the roadway. The 31-­year-­old male driver Kalsey McKinney and his passenger were located on scene. The RCMP conducted an investigation into McKinney as his ability to operate a motor vehicle was reported to be impaired by alcohol. On Oct. 1, McKinney appeared in Rossland Provincial Court and was found guilty of impaired driving. He received a one-year criminal driving prohibition and a $2,000 fine.

Disturbance

• Sept. 27, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint about a minor consensual physical dispute between local taxi drivers in downtown Trail. Officers settled the matter, which was reported to be over fares and territory.

Animal Call

• Sept. 27, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a 11-year-old male was followed by a black bear in the 3400 block of Marigold Drive, in Glenmerry. The boy informed his mother about the incident when he arrived home. RCMP conducted patrols in the area but did not locate the bear. The incident was reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service by the RCMP. Wicentowich reminds locals about information available from WildSafeBC, which can help the public be better prepared for these kinds of chance occurrences that happen in rural communities this time of year. Report conflicts with wildlife to the provincial RAPP line at 1.877.9522 or to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Theft of fuel

• Sept. 28, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint that during the night an unknown suspect had siphoned gas from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Daniel Street. The RCMP is asking the public to report any suspicious activity in this area to the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Motor Vehicle Incidents

• Sept. 29, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a single vehicle roll-over on Highway 3 near the Paulson Pass Summit. The two-wheel drive vehicle was reportedly travelling in the slow lane when it encountered heavy slush and slid off the road. It rolled over several times down an embankment before striking a tree and coming to rest. The driver extracted himself from the vehicle and was transported to the Castlegar hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for injuries to his neck and back pain.

The RCMP remind motorists to take extra caution on the roadways in wintertime conditions on Kootenay passes.