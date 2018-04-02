RCMP report: Missing snowmobiler and break and enters in Golden this week

Missing snowmobiler in Quartz Creek requires GADSAR help

On March 25 just before 2 p.m., the Golden-Field RCMP received a report of a missing snowmobiler in the Quartz Creek area.

The male, a 43 year-old from Alberta, had been snowmobiling with friends when he became separated from the group.

“The group began searching for their friend, but when they couldn’t locate him after a couple of hours, they contacted police,” says Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP. “We immediately activated Golden & District Search & Rescue who mobilized a helicopter to try and locate the male.”

Prior to GADSAR arriving in the area an update was received that the male had returned to the parking lot at Quartz Creek and was not in need of emergency assistance.

Police would like to remind those travelling in the backcountry to always be prepared, have proper equipment, and to stay in one location should they become lost or separated from a group.

Police seek witnesses in break and enter on Friday morning

On March 23 the Golden-Field RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on 7th St. S., in Golden.

“It appears that sometime between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., someone entered the house through an unlocked garage door,” says Lainchbury.

Items stolen included prescription medication, vehicle keys and approximately $50 in loose change.

The Golden-Field RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have information regarding this incident contact them at 250-344-2221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.