RCMP Report: Driving suspensions

Submitted

The Golden-Field RCMP were kept busy with impaired driving enforcement during the weekend of April 13, issuing six separate suspensions.

90 day suspensions

On April 13, police were conducting foot patrols in the downtown core and checked two separate vehicles. Police formed the suspicion that both drivers had consumed alcohol. In both instances the driver’s, one a 36 year-old male from Washington, and the other a 43 year-old male from Alberta, provided two samples of breath, both which registered a fail.

On April 15, while conducting patrols downtown police initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle just off of 9th Avenue North. Police formed the suspicion that the driver, a 27 year old male from Saskatchewan, had consumed alcohol. The driver provided two samples of breath, both which registered a fail.

As a result of the breath sample readings all three drivers were issued 90 day driving prohibitions and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.

24 hour suspension

On April 14, police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 near Hartley Road after receiving a report of a possible impaired driver. The male, a 40 year old from Banff, provided a sample of his breath and was issued a 24 hour suspension. The vehicle was also impounded for the same period.

To have this many suspensions in a three day period is quite concerning, says Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP. We really want to get the message out that if you are planning on drinking, please do not drive.