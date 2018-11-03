RCMP report busy week in North Thompson

Submitted by Sgt. G.D.SIMPSON

Clearwater RCMP responded to 39 calls for service over this past week. A few of the more interesting ones are noted herein:

Oct. 20

At 6:47 a.m., Clearwater RCMP received a report from a 55 year-old class 1 driver out of Coquitlam BC, who came across a 31 year old female out of Maple Ridge BC, crying on the side of the road on Highway 5 between Thuya Creek Road. and Little Fort, BC.

This female was the driver of a blue 2005 Dodge Durango, which was leaning heavily into the ditch. Clearwater RCMP responded and located the female on scene with Argo Road Maintenance and a local towing company arrived only moments later.

She had been driving from Grande Prairie, Alberta headed toward Abbotsford, after having an argument with her boyfriend in Alberta. She displayed no signs of injury and there was no disclosure of any offence.

She stated that she must have fallen asleep and just hit the ditch. Police noted the vehicle had only just slipped on the narrow shoulder and there was no noticeable damage. The driver settled with the tow company and drove to Little Fort to rest.

Oct. 20

At 2:54 p.m. Clearwater RCMP received a call regarding a pedestrian hit and run, which took place in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, located at 318 Eden Rd. in Clearwater. The 38 year-old complainant from Barriere, stated that a male subject was smearing honey mustard all over the windows at the location so the complainant stood in front of their vehicle until they would clean it up.

The male subject refused to clean it up and bumped the complainant with their vehicle. The complainant described the subject’s vehicle to be a blue station wagon with an Alberta marker that he was unable to obtain. The subject’s vehicle was last headed toward Kamloops.

The complainant advised he was not injured and denied medical attention. The complainant stated he was headed back to Barriere and was hoping to get a plate from the vehicle if he saw it again.

Clearwater RCMP continue to investigate and will be reviewing video surveillance.

Oct. 22

Owners of a local cold beer and wine store attended the detachment and spoke to police regarding a credit card scam. They advised that they were contacted by a male, regarding some unusual charges on his credit card.

He advised that he is currently in possession of his card and lives on Vancouver Island and has never visited Clearwater.

The owners advised that after reviewing video surveillance, they noted on two separate occasions, two males enter the cold beer and wine store and while one male distracts the clerk, the second male is observed looking at his cell phone.

He then enters in some numbers on the pin pad and produces a white administrative override card to approve the transaction.

At 7:48 p.m., during the first incident, the males purchased $178 worth of liquor. During the second incident at 7:53 p.m., the males purchased $308 of liquor and cigarettes. On both occasions, the clerk is distracted by the second male.

First male is very dark, 5’11”, 230lbs, 30-40 years old, and was wearing a red and black coat, and hat, carrying a man bag.

The second male is Caucasian, 30-35, years old, 5’9″, 175lbs. Both incidents are captured on video surveillance. Surrounding detachments were advised of this incident to prevent further occurrences.

At this time the store owners are in consultation with Monaris debit regarding the use of a stolen administration card and how this may have occurred.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the above incidents can contact RCMP at 250 674-2237. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.