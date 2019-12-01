RCMP remind Parksville Qualicum Beach drivers to get ready for winter

The Oceanside RCMP reminds drivers to check if their cars are winter-ready after several vehicles drove off local roads during morning snowfall on Nov. 26.

Two of the accidents resulted in the cars being demolished. Drivers were travelling below the speed limit on wet roads — both drivers reported that they hit slush, lost control and slid off-road at near highway speeds. In the most serious event, the vehicle slid off the road, flipped end over end and then rolled. There were only very minor injuries in all incidents.

“This is a great opportunity to remind drivers to check your tires to see if they are adequate for winter conditions,” said Const. Mark Edward Maddex in a press release. “When the temperature is hovering around freezing wet roads can rapidly turn slippery as these drivers found out the hard way. There is nothing more terrifying than suddenly losing control of your vehicle at highway speeds. Fortunately no one was seriously injured this morning.”

