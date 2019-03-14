RCMP release new images in case of missing Langford man

Joshua Bennett is seen walking in the industrial area near Langford Lanes shortly after 9:30 p.m. on March 9th. (West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP are releasing new images in connection with the disappearance of a 31-year-old Langford man in hopes of gathering new leads.

Joshua Bennett was last seen March 9 when he was bowling with friends at Langford Lanes at 1097 Langford Pkwy. He left on foot and was seen on surveillance camera footage walking in the industrial area near Langford Lanes shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Bennett is described as six foot, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue Levis jeans, olive green Volcom jacket and black shoes.

Police are concerned for Bennett’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

keri.coles@blackpress.ca

