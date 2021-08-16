RCMP release description of arson suspects at historic Red Bridge in Keremeos

Firefighters were able to put out the suspicious fire before major damage was done

In 2019, the Red Bridge in Keremeos was featured in a Canada Post heritage stamp series on Canada’s historical covered bridges. (Canada Post)

RCMP has released descriptions of two suspects connected to the suspicious fire set on the historic Red Bridge in Keremeos.

On August 5, at about 1 p.m., Keremeos RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire at the Red Bridge on Ashnola Road.

The Keremeos Fire Department was on scene and able to put out the fire before it could cause significant damage.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Pontiac Sunfire, or Chevrolet Cavalier, stop at the bridge shortly before the fire broke out. Two unidentified men were seen exiting the vehicle and entering into the structure of the bridge, said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

Shortly thereafter, they both returned to the car and drove away. Moments later, smoke was observed coming from the bridge.

The driver of the vehicle is described as short, mid 20s, wearing a dark shirt. The passenger was also in his early 20s, tall and thin, wearing a light brown hoodie sweater, with possible neck and facial tattoos.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

