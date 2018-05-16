RCMP recover stolen items

  • May. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Photo of the seized power cutter

Police in Golden recovered multiple stolen items just after 2 a.m. on May 7, after the Canadian Pacific Police observed a vehicle parked the wrong way on 11th Ave. N.

The CP Police officer contacted the Golden-Field RCMP advising that he was stopped with the vehicle, and a number of items were observed in the box of the pickup that seemed out of place, says Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP.

Police seized several tools, saws, and welding equipment from the vehicle and further investigation revealed that the welding equipment, valued more than $5,000, was stolen from a work site in Calgary.

This is an excellent example of how a traffic stop for a parking infraction can lead to a criminal code investigation.

The Golden-Field RCMP are still trying to determine the owner of a 2017 Husqvarna Power Cutter, and are asking anyone who may be missing the item contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

Police continue to investigate the matter in relation to charges.

