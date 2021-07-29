RCMP recover stamp collections and want to return them to sender

Large collections were recovered in Cache Creek and Oliver, and the owners are being sought

Detail from one of the large stamp collections recently recovered by RCMP in Cache Creek and Oliver. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Cache Creek fire camp

BC Wildfire service has established a fire camp at the north end of the Cache Creek Community Park. The park is still open, but people are being asked to stay out of the area unless it’s necessary, as crews and heavy equipment are moving in and out of the area.

BC Wildfire is also using the Campbell Hill airstrip, which is closed to the public. Please stay out of the area.

Cardboardonians are coming

After trying, and failing, to capture Ashcroft last year, the Cardboardonians are launching another assault, this time on the Ashcroft HUB.

Kids are being asked to help defend the HUB by creating large cardboard fortress segments and bringing them to the HUB by July 29. Expert cardboard engineers will assemble them to create an impenetrable fortress to guard the HUB from the Cardboardonians. Then, on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m., help is needed to fight off the Cardboardonians (with water guns).

Register to take part by calling the HUB office at (250) 453-9177.

Loon Lake breakfast and flea market back on

The Loon Lake Community Annual Pancake Breakfast and Flea Market, which were originally scheduled for early July, have been rescheduled. Both events will now take place on Sunday, Aug.1 starting at 8 a.m. at the Community Hall (1705 Loon Lake Road), subject to the fire situation and air quality.

The cost this year for the pancake breakfast is a flat rate of $10 per plate, and includes pancakes, ham, sausages, eggs, juice, and coffee. You can eat (socially distanced) on the community hall grounds, or take your order to go. Pancake breakfast tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.loonlakecommunity.ca, or at the event.

Stay after breakfast and buy, sell, swap, or trade at the outdoor Flea Market. Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society members get a free tailgate spot and/or a table ($5 per table), while the cost for non-members is $10 for a tailgate spot and/or $10 per table. To book a spot email loonlakecommunity@gmail.com or contact Maureen (Moe) Morris at (250) 459-7767.

Bring the kids and check out the new community trail, and shop at the “Hook, Wine and Sinker” shack, featuring handmade art by local artists, new logo jackets, embroidered tea towels, T-shirts, and many more items.

Concert at UniTea

Small Town Artillery will be playing an outdoor concert at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Originally from Kaslo, B.C. and now based in Vancouver, Small Town Artillery is rock and roll, complete with horn section and endless energy. Founding members and blood brothers Tom and Derek van Deursen have been playing together for 20 years.

Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now. You can purchase them online at https://bit.ly/3eUG7rz, or reserve tickets by calling UniTea at (250) 457-1145. Check out Small Town artillery at https://youtu.be/AkLTlFY3DcE.

Clinton road construction

Road construction will be taking place at several locations in Clinton beginning on July 26. The work is expected to be complete by Sept. 15. Areas affected are Soues Street between Dewdney and Le Bourdais Avenue; Dewdney Avenue between Soues Street and Carson Street; and Cariboo Avenue at Highway 97.

There will be occasional single lane, alternating traffic, but the roads will be open at all times. Hours of work will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays (no weekend work). Please be patient and cautious, and obey all signage and flagpersons. If you have questions or concerns, call Bree Contracting at (250) 706-9395.

Twin Rivers Drive-in

After being closed because of the smoky conditions, the Twin Rivers Drive-in at McArthur Island Park in Kamloops is back every Friday and Saturday. The cost is $10 per car, and upcoming movies include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Friday, July 30) and Jumanji: The Next Level (July 31). The movies start at 9:15 p.m., with gates opening at 8:45 p.m.

Concession items can be booked in advance and picked up at the drive-in. For more information about the movies, ticket purchases, concession, and more, go to https://www.thekfs.ca/twin-rivers/.

Rivertown Players

The Kamloops Arts Council is excited to announce that after having to take last year off because of the pandemic, its summer theatre group, The Rivertown Players, is back in person for 2021.

This creative and fun-loving team of artists presents free, accessible, family-friendly theatre performances at parks and events throughout Kamloops. Performing live five days a week, their interactive shows, songs, and stories are a treat for the young and the young-at-heart.

Opening day is July 29, with shows at Riverside Park (11 a.m.) and Prince Charles Park (2 p.m.). There is a downtown block party in Kamloops from 2 to 6 p.m. on July 30, shows in Sun Peaks all day on Aug. 2, and then shows every Wednesday through Sunday (except Aug. 6) through to closing day, Aug. 27.

For more information, and a complete schedule, visit the Kamloops Arts Council’s Rivertown Players – in partnership with Project X Facebook page.

Rail grinder

The CP “fire train” is in the area, but please note that it is not doing any rail grinding. It is loaded with 5,000 gallons of water and is patrolling the area in case it is needed.

Free “No Hot Pets” decals

The BC SPCA has launched a No Hot Pets campaign to remind British Columbians of the dangers of leaving their pets in a hot vehicle. So far this summer, animal protection officers have already responded to 642 calls to rescue animals in distress in hot cars.

As part of its No Hot Pets campaign, the BC SPCA is offering free car decals to help people raise awareness of the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars, as well as posters, flyers, and other educational materials that animal lovers can distribute in their community. To sign up for your free No Hot Pets Decal visit www.spca.bc.ca/nohotpets. To download posters and flyers, visit www.spca.bc.ca/leave-pets-home.

