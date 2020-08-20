RCMP recover expensive bike stolen from Parksville resort

Surveillance footage of a pair of men RCMP say are suspects in the theft of a pair of bikes from a Parksville resort on Aug. 17, 2020. (RCMP/photo submitted)

Oceanside RCMP managed to recover one of two expensive bikes stolen from tourists visiting a Parksville resort on Monday, Aug. 17.

Spokesman Jesse Foreman that at approximately 10 p.m., the bikes, valued at $3,000 each, were stolen from the underground parking garage at a popular Parksville resort. The bikes were owned by a family visiting from Kelowna. Two suspects reportedly cut the locks and took the bikes, stored on the rack of the family vehicle. Surveillance footage obtained showed the two men entering the underground garage on foot and leaving on the stolen bikes.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18 RCMP were called to Bowser and reported a man was in a vehicle, acting irrationally. Upon attendance, officers found a 28-year-old man (wearing the hat in the surveillance photo). In the rear of the vehicle was one of the stolen bikes. The man was arrested and the bike was returned to the family.

Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves pilfer bikes, target unlocked cars

The bike that is still missing is described as a ladies black Norco Fluid mountain bike with dual suspension.

Anyone with information on the missing bike is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and ask for Const. Swanson.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News