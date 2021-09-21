RCMP recover dinghy, motors swiped from Oak Bay Marina

A man was arrested after a well-outfitted 8.5-foot dinghy was stolen from Oak Bay Marina.

Police were called about a theft on Sept. 16. The missing vessel was a Delta Orca rigid inflatable with an attached Suzuki 2.5 hp motor. The boat had a full tank of gas, a set of oars, an anchor, a Scotty heaving line, and a pair of Billabong booties. The information was shared with the RCMP Shiprider Marine Section, and officers with that team arrested a man at Cadboro Bay they say was in possession of the stolen boat.

Police say a Tohatsu outboard motor, also reported stolen Sept. 16 from the same marina, was also recovered during the arrest. The outboard was reported stolen alongside another inflatable dingy – a Walker Bay Genesis 10’6″ grey inflatable, with a fibre glass bottom with an attached 9.9 Tohatsu motor. The person who called in that theft also reported a 15HP Mercury outboard motor stolen from the same dock from another boat he owned.

Heavy fines, impounds on Foul Bay

A pair of drivers face hefty fines after radar enforcement on Foul Bay Road Sept. 16.

The driver of a white 2016 Toyota Corolla was clocked at 96 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone. The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the 18-year-old driver was issued an excessive speed $368.

A second vehicle was impounded in the same area, same day, for the same offence. Police say the 18-year-old novice driver had two passengers. The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued a trio of tickets for excessive speed ($368), drive contrary to restrictions ($109) and failure to display an ‘N’ ($109).

Bike stolen from schoolyard

A $600 bicycle locked to a rack at Oak Bay High was reported stolen Sept. 17. The bike is described as a white Norco, two-speed Indie mountain bike with disc brakes and 24-inch wheels.

Parking stop leads to driving prohibition

A man faces drug-related driving charges after Oak Bay police checked on a pair of people in a parked vehicle on Sept. 18 around 2 a.m.

Both the man in the drivers seat and female passenger in the grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, parked in the 3800-block of Shelbourne St., appeared to be passed out, police noted.

The officer saw the keys in the ignition and knocked on the passenger window. Both occupants woke up but appeared confused and unable to process what was going on. As the officer noted drug paraphernalia and white residue, the driver was arrested for being in the care and control of a conveyance while impaired by drugs.

Police searched the man and found more paraphernalia. At the Oak Bay Police Department, the driver refused a drug recognition expert evaluation. In accordance with the refusal, police issued the man a 90-day driving prohibition as well as a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon, for possessing bear spray. He was released on a notice to attend court.

