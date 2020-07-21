RCMP receive 23 reports of U.S. licence plates in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

There have been 23 calls to the Oceanside RCMP about American licence plates in the area since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, but none of them have been found in violation of the Quarantine Act of Canada.

“Should Canadian Border Services (CBSA) have a legitimate concern, they will reach out to the RCMP or police of local jurisdiction to do a field investigation,” wrote Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP in an email.

The Quarantine Act of Canada requires anyone entering Canada by air, sea or land to self-isolate for 14 days, if they have COVID-19 symptoms or not. According to the Government of Canada website, “violating any instructions provided to you when you entered Canada is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could lead to up to six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines. Further, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while wilfully or recklessly contravening this act or the regulations could be liable for: a fine of up to $1,000,000; imprisonment of up to three years or both.”

The number comes at the same time as B.C. announcing 102 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period during the weekend of June 17.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a July 20 update that B.C. is at risk of “explosive growth” and said that many of the new cases were among groups of young people.

Foreman said it’s important to keep in mind that not all people with U.S. plates are breaking the rules.

“CBSA has not reached out for help. It has only been the general public with concerns after seeing plates from the U.S. It is important to note that there are many dual citizens or people who were in the U.S. working that have returned home to Canada,” he said. “The same goes for U.S. citizens who enter to work in what is deemed as essential services. They are all allowed to be here if they follow the two-week quarantine (as directed by CBSA) when they enter our country.”

