RCMP probe online report of alleged sex assault on Cowichan teen

In a brief statement, Chief Seymour says there is no information available yet

Cowichan Tribes replied Thursday afternoon to concern about a rumour that is circulating online about a possible assault involving a First Nations teenager.

The rumour appeared originally on social media, alleging an assault on a teenage girl, that may have ended on Mount Prevost, but the RCMP had not yet heard anything about the situation.

Chief William Seymour issued the following statement about 2:30 p.m. on April 19.

“It has come to our attention through a Facebook post being shared that there was a potential assault on a young lady walking by the gym.

“We have been in communication with the RCMP who has not had any reports of the incident. They are investigating the validity of the allegations and once we know more we will inform the community.

“If anyone has information we urge you to contact the local police,” Seymour said.

An hour or so later, Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, senior media relations officer for the RCMP, also issued a statement.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is aware of allegations on social media and in the community that a young woman may have been the victim of an unreported sexual assault.

“Police are urging anyone who has any information in relation to these allegations, including the victim, to come forward so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP can appreciate that victims and witnesses of sexual assaults can be reluctant to come forward to police. RCMP Victim Services work closely with police to provide support services to victims of all types of crime and trauma,” she said.

People can contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.