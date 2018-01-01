RCMP cruiser blocking Hollywood Rd. South, Jan. 1, 2018. - Image: Kevin Parnell

RCMP presence at Kelowna apartment complex

Kelowna RCMP have a heavy presence at an apartment complex on Hollywood Road South

There is a heavy RCMP presence at an apartment complex on Hollywood Road near Highway 33 in Kelowna.

There are five RCMP units in the parking lot of an apartment building on Hollywood Road South, while another unit is parked in the middle of the road.

Traffic is moving through the road however residents are not being allowed to enter the building.

One resident said they don’t know what is happening but are not being allowed to return to the building.

The Capital News has contacted RCMP to ask for more details and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

