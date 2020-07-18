RCMP plan ‘constant’ presence for Tulameen over August long weekend

While official Tulameen Days events for the B.C. Day long weekend are cancelled due to COVID, RCMP are anticipating the community will be very busy.

There are no official events for Tulameen Days this year, an event that normally draws up 3,000 visitors to the community. (File photo)

“There will a constant police presence,” said Princeton detachment commander Rob Hughes.

All five members of the local detachment will be working, and an additional five officers will be added to the compliment.

The August long weekend traditionally sees Tulameen mushroom from a population of 250 to more than 3,000 people.

Promoted as a family event, with a parade and community meals, Tulameen Days is also known for its late night antics.

On previous B.C. Day weekends police have made arrests at parties, and three years ago officers responded to a street gathering where they were pelted with beer bottles.

Last year, Hughes said there were no significant problems.

Police issued tickets for public drinking, and one man was charged with impaired driving.

