RCMP: Penticton grad sunset party a ‘non-event’

RCMP said there is nothing to report about a grad party that they issued a warning to parents about after a youth reportedly made veiled threats to cause problems at.

“It appears that the event was a non-event,” said Supt. Ted De Jager. “We did not receive any calls and indications are the students pretty much cancelled it.”

Principals at both high schools issued warnings to parents about the annual sunset party after they received contact from the police regarding “unconfirmed information that non-high school students plan to attend the event and that may create an unsafe environment involving weapons.”

“There were actually no calls for service for the sunset party, or other youth parties for that matter. Likely, the media release provided beforehand had an impact, due to many parents and youth not really knowing what it was all about,” said Const. James Grandy

