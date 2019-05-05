RCMP on the lookout for lawn ornament bandits in Parkville and Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP are warning Parksville Qualicum Beach residents to beware of lawn ornament bandits.

During the month of April, police received four reported thefts of lawn ornaments from residential yards. In some cases the items stolen have been quite valuable and in one case, very heavy.

The thefts:

April 6, Country Club Drive, Qualicum Beach – theft of large brass koi fish table.

April 7, Beach Terrace, Qualicum Beach – theft of lion’s head water fountain.

April 22, Sumar Lane, Parksville – theft of Japanese rankei lantern.

April 2, Arbutus Street, Qualicum Beach – theft of a cement pagoda.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

• In other police news, Oceanside RCMP arrested a 17-year-old male young offender who is of no fixed address in Parksville. At the time of arrest, the teen had two outstanding warrants. A knife was located on him, which was contrary to his probation conditions. Additionally, drugs and stolen credit cards were located, which police said will add to the charge list.

He was held in custody and will make his next appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on May 16.

• Missing an iPad?

On May 2, an iPad was turned over to the Oceanside RCMP after someone found it lying in the grass in front of their Parksville home. The white Apple iPad Mini has a unique saying engraved on the back. If you are missing your iPad, call 250-248-6111, quote file number 2019-4253 and tell police what is engraved on the back.

— NEWS Staff

