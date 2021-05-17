RCMP on the hunt for serial Rathtrevor Beach flasher

Two separate incidents noted at provincial park on April 30 and May 14

Police are on the lookout for a reported flasher after a pair of incidents at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park in Parksville.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP told the PQB News of two reports of a man exposing himself, once on April 30 and again on May 14.

“The most recent description provided was of a Caucasian male, between 50s and 60s, with white hair, a short scruffy beard, bright-coloured shorts, light-coloured T-shirt and with big, dark sunglasses,” said Foreman in an email.

In both occurrences when the man was confronted (from afar), he covered himself and retreated into the park’s wooded area.

Foreman said police were called within 30 minutes of each incident but patrols of the area were unsuccessful in finding the man.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

