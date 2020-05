Members of the Williams Lake RCMP are on scene at Town Centre on the corner of Second Avenue and Borland Street in the lakecity Thursday afternoon.

A blue, Pontiac Sunfire, missing its front licence plate, appears to have been surrounded and searched by RCMP, as several items from inside the vehicle are in view resting on the roof and hood of the car at roughly 2:30 p.m.

No more information is available at this time.

