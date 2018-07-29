RCMP on patrol as crashes hit all-time high

According to ICBC, there were 350,000 crashes - about 960 a day - last year.

Elk Valley RCMP will maintain a strong presence on the roads for the remainder of summer as crashes in B.C. hit an all-time high.

According to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), there were 350,000 crashes – about 960 a day – last year, which marked a 25 per cent increase from 2014.

With 3.25 million insured vehicles on the road, that cost the public auto insurer $4.8 billion in claims – or $13 million a day.

ICBC has launched the Drive Smart Refresher Test, a free online tool on B.C.’s driving rules in the wake of the increase and a new survey, which found bad driving habits continue to persist.

Elk Valley RCMP Media Relations Officer Constable Debra Katerenchuk said police would continue to ensure drivers were adhering to road rules.

“We are on the highways and yes, we are patrolling downtown areas, so we’re still keeping up strong visibility. That will not go away,” she said.

Earlier this year, the RCMP announced a crackdown on aggressive driving with Highways 3 and 43 identified as hotspots.

Katerenchuk said there was lots of wildlife in those areas, which meant drivers needed to be extra careful.

The RCMP will continue to take a no tolerance approach to aggressive and distracted driving.

“Number one, don’t drink and drive; number two, don’t speed,” said Katerenchuk.

“Your time is just as important as everybody else’s. Put that cellphone down, keep both hands on the wheel and just be very, very careful.

“It is the summer time, it is busy here, especially in Fernie. Our visibility is still going to continue to be very strong, covering all those areas.”

Anyone who witnesses aggressive driving behaviour is encouraged to report it to their local RCMP detachment with a description of the vehicle and driver if possible.