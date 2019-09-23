RCMP on lookout for vehicle connected to recent thefts

Campbell River RCMP are looking for this vehicle in connection with recent thefts from vehicles in Campbell River and at trailhead parking lots in Strathcona Park area. Photo provided

Campbell River RCMP are looking for a vehicle believed to be associated with recent thefts.

Since early September, there have been a number of thefts from vehicles around Campbell River and at remote trailhead parking lots in the Strathcona Park region.

RCMP are looking for a 2009 or earlier Chevrolet Trailblazer, which could possibly have stolen BC license plates: JA8 48R.

“If you ‘know something, say something’ that can help us perhaps put some of these thefts to rest,” said a post on the Campbell River Crime Stoppers website. “Anything can help, maybe you know the person(s) doing this or maybe you’ve seen this vehicle parked somewhere.”

If you have a tip, you can call local RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.