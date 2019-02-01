RCMP officer injured as wanted man captured in Parksville

Tip from alert member of public led to arrest

A tip from a member of the public helped Oceanside RCMP get their man.

On Thursday morning at 9 a.m., members of the Oceanside Crime Reduction Unit arrested a ‘priority offender’ after a short foot chase near Despard Avenue in Parksville.

Officers observed Corey Emile Gauthier, 30, who was wanted on unendorsed arrest warrants.

When he saw officers he tried to run away. He was located and arrested a short time later at a house well-known to police on Stanford Avenue East.

One police officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

A concerned citizen had reported Gauthier as a ‘suspicious person’ in the area shortly before his arrest.

In addition to his warrants, he now faces a new charge of obstructing a peace officer.

“I’m relieved that the injury to our officer was minor and that another priority offender has been brought before the court. In this case, a tip from the public assisted the police in highlighting the location of a wanted person,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose, Operations NCO for the Oceanside detachment.

— NEWS Staff