RCMP officer and security guard team up to detain suspect after chase in downtown Nanaimo

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Jason Klughart, 28, was arrested at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Port Place Shopping Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

An RCMP officer and a security guard teamed up to arrest a suspect who police say is a prolific property offender.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Jason Klughart, 28, was arrested at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Port Place Shopping Centre.

The incident began when when Nanaimo RCMP bike unit officers observed a man walking away from the Cameron Island condos on Front Street, pushing a mountain bike.

“Something about the way this person walked and dressed led the officer to believe it may be Klughart, whom he has dealt with numerous times,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

The officer engaged the suspect in conversation and, after a check of his criminal background, the officer was notified of a warrant for Klughart’s arrest for a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

“This didn’t sit well” with the suspect, the release noted, as the man “ditched the bike and took off running” in the direction of the mall.

The chase continued until a security guard stepped in and “effectively blocked [the suspect’s] escape,” providing enough time for the officer to detain the suspect and place him under arrest.

A search of Klughart’s effects turning up a number of pieces of identification that were later determined to have been stolen from a truck parked nearby.

Charges of possession of stolen property and obstruction have been sworn against Klughart and he was remanded into custody until Oct. 30.

“This was good work on behalf of the officer. It also must be noted that without the assistance of the security officer, this prolific offender might still be on the streets, carrying on in his misguided pursuit of criminality,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP issue arrest warrant for alleged truck thief

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin