RCMP: Occupants taken to hospital after motor home collides with light standard in Qualicum Beach

Pooling water is believed to have contributed to the crash

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 11 a.m., police attended the scene where a motor home collided with a light standard along the Inland Highway near Memorial Avenue in Qualicum Beach.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said that upon attendance police learned the vehicle had become wedged against the light post while attempting to turn south onto the Inland Highway from from Memorial Avenue.

“The occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for observation. Pooling water is believed to have contributed to the crash, and charges are not expected,” wrote Rose in an email to PQB News.

Police have contacted the highway maintenance contractor to assess the light standard.

