RCMP: No injuries reported after car goes off the road outside Parksville

On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, a beige sedan went off the road along Highway 19 after taking the Nanaimo exit off the Alberni Highway. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Oceanside RCMP said no one was hurt after a beige sedan went off the road just outside Parksville along Highway 19 on Friday (Jan. 8).

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Oceanside RCMP and the Errington Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene of a vehicle that left the road with a man, woman and an infant inside.

The vehicle had taken a Nanaimo exit off the Alberni Highway and was headed south along Highway 19 before it abruptly turned into a ditch, sustaining minor damage.

On-scene at the time, Const. Mark Maddex of the Oceanside RCMP told the PQB News no injuries were sustained.

“Since there was a spare tire on the front, we suspect that when the car accelerated the left tire was rolling faster than the right,” he said.

Cst. Maddex advised that a tow truck would remove the vehicle and a taxi would collect the passengers.

Two Errington firefighters managed traffic along the Nanaimo exit until the scene cleared.

