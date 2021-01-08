RCMP: No injuries reported after car goes off the road outside Parksville

Oceanside RCMP said no one was hurt after a beige sedan went off the road just outside Parksville along Highway 19 on Friday (Jan. 8).
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Oceanside RCMP and the Errington Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene of a vehicle that left the road with a man, woman and an infant inside.
The vehicle had taken a Nanaimo exit off the Alberni Highway and was headed south along Highway 19 before it abruptly turned into a ditch, sustaining minor damage.
On-scene at the time, Const. Mark Maddex of the Oceanside RCMP told the PQB News no injuries were sustained.
“Since there was a spare tire on the front, we suspect that when the car accelerated the left tire was rolling faster than the right,” he said.
Cst. Maddex advised that a tow truck would remove the vehicle and a taxi would collect the passengers.
Two Errington firefighters managed traffic along the Nanaimo exit until the scene cleared.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter