RCMP, Nexus lift seniors’ spirits

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are making spirits bright with the gift of giving this holiday season.

The RCMP are looking to lift the spirits of local seniors this holiday season, by donating to the Making Spirits Bright campaign run by Nexus BC Senior Services.

“RCMP and municipal staff contributed to the program by sponsoring five Vernon seniors who were identified by Nexus BC,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

The Making Spirits Bright Campaign was created in 2006 to spread happiness at Christmas to seniors living in poverty and isolation.

Vernon’s Nexus BC branch posts personal stories and Christmas wish lists of local seniors that may experience loneliness during the holiday season. Community members can then read the stories and chose a senior who they wish to pledge.

“The majority of what seniors have been wishing for are basic things such as gift cards for groceries, winter jackets and warm articles of clothing, including shoes,” said Alison Campeau of the Nexus BC Community Resource Centre.

“We have started to give the seniors their gifts this week and it has been so heartwarming to see their reactions.”

Jennifer Stephenson, City of Vernon employee, coordinated the donations made on behalf of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

Each senior will receive two large gift bags that include wish list items as well as basic food and necessities.

“Each year the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP give generously to charity over the holiday season and this year we wanted to redirect our focus to the senior citizen community, as in past years donations have been made to younger families,” said Stephenson.

The Nexus BC Community Resource Centre currently sees more than 20 different seniors through their doors each day during the holiday and non-holiday season.

There are many other campaigns run by Nexus BC that residents can become involved in. For more information on these campaigns please visit www.nexusbc.ca or call 250-545-0585.