RCMP nab suspect right after break-in at Nanoose Bay business

A 51-year-old man was arrested following a break-in at a Nanoose Bay business last week.

Oceanside RCMP reported that on Sept. 24 at 3:36 a.m., they were called to an alarm from Red Gap.

It was confirmed that there had been a break, enter and theft from the business. Video surveillance was immediately viewed and a suspect description was sent out to other police officers patrolling the area.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: House shot at; thieves steal trailer, satellite dish, roofing machine

Vincent Lebow, described by police as a prolific offender, was located on a bike nearby and matched the suspect description. He was arrested and several items that had been stolen from the store were located on his person.

Lebow was held in custody, released on recognizance and is scheduled for his next appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on Oct. 1, according to an Oceanside RCMP press release.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter