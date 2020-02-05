RCMP nab suspect after pair of Parksville business break-ins

Oceanside RCMP have arrested a 44-year-old man following an alleged break and enter in Parksville on Jan. 31.

In the early hours of the morning, police received report of a commercial alarm from a business in the 100 block of Morison Avenue. When officers arrived, they say the business had already been broken into and it appeared that jewelry was missing.

A second commercial alarm was then received, from a business on Harrison Avenue. Officers arrived at the restaurant and confirmed it had also been broken into.

“Officers flooded the area and located a suspect carrying items that were believed to be stolen. Forty-four-year-old Parksville resident, David Francis Ovington, was arrested and all the items, which included jewelry and a bottle of wine were recovered,” said Oceanside RCMP’s Jesse Foreman in a release.

Ovington was held for a court appearance the following day on several charges, including two counts of break and enter. He was then released on several conditions. His next appearance is on Feb. 11.

– NEWS Staff

