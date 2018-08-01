Wikipedia image by Kersti Nebelsiek.

RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna

The city is warning the public about traffic for the Aug. 9 ride

  • Aug. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Expect traffic delays next Thursday for the RCMP Musical Ride for Cops for Kids.

The Musical Ride Performance will be held at Prospera Place, Aug. 9.

Two performances are being offered at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

Prior to each show, the horses will walk in procession to Prospera Place from their stabling location at the Kelowna Curling Club, 551 Recreation Avenue.

There will be no road closures, however, motorists can expect delays as the procession travels from the Curling Club to Prospera Place along Ellis St. from approximately 3:50 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. and again from approximately 7:50 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., the release said.

RCMP will manage traffic through the intersection at Ellis St. and Clement Ave., and Ellis St. and Cawston Ave.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs and education.

For more information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.


