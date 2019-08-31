RCMP make multiple arrests and recover eight stolen vehicles, thanks to public observations

The Williams Lake RCMP have made a series of arrest and recovered stolen vehicles in the McLeese Lake area thanks to public observations.

Early in the morning of Friday, Aug. 30 at 4:00 a.m. the Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of several recreational vehicles from a rural property in the McLeese Lake area. This investigation identified multiple suspects as well as the discovery of property of interest, with additional stolen property.

Throughout the course of Friday, four suspects were arrested and a search warranted was issued and executed for a property along Lagerquist Road, also within the McLeese Lake area. This search successfully recovered eight recreational vehicles, including a side by side, multiple ATV’s and two motorcycles. Several of the ATV’s have been determined to be originally from outside the Williams Lake region, and the investigative team are in the process of reaching out to their rightful owners.

As the RCMP continue their investigation into these thefts, they will be recommending charges of multiple theft and property against the offenders to Crown Counsel.

The RCMP wish to thank the public for their vigilance in observing and reporting crimes and suspicious activity in the area. This awareness is instrumental in the success of investigations such as this one.

Anyone with further knowledge of information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP via 250-392-6211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

