RCMP make arrest in Campbell River Walmart arson case

The Campbell River RCMP says it has a suspect in custody in regards to the fire in the local Walmart on Oct. 1. Photo supplied by Diane Nickerson.

The public are being warned to avoid any 'too-good-to-be-true' prices for electronics

The Campbell River RCMP has made an arrest and have one man in custody as a result of the ongoing investigation into the arson and theft that occurred at the Campbell River Walmart on Oct. 1.

The 27 year old local man remains in police custody as the extensive investigation continues. Charges will be sought for Arson / Disregard for Human Life, Theft over $5000 and Mischief over $5000

The maximum sentence for an Arson charge is life imprisonment and sentences for Theft and Mischief each carry a maximum ten year sentence.

Stolen in the heist were thousands of dollars of consumer electronics such as phones and iPads. The public is being warned to avoid any “too-good-to-be-true” prices for electronics.

“It’s very buyer beware, as items that are stolen can be disabled by the manufacturer when they are brought online,” according to the RCMP release on the arrest.

“This was and continues to be a group effort for our detachment,” says Inspector Jeff Preston. “The professionalism and skill with which our officers have conducted this investigation has provided the opportunity to hold the correct person accountable.”

The small blaze which ended up creating damages in the millions of dollars has temporarily shuttered one of the largest retailers in Campbell River for the Thanksgiving long weekend and there is no set re-opening date at this time.

A spokesperson for Walmart says, they are doing everything they can to get the store re-opened.

“We need to ensure the store is safe and up to the standards Campbell River customers expect,” the representative says in the release.

